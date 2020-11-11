1/1
Scott Chamberlin
Scott Chamberlin
June 2, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Former Sgt. Scott Chamberlin, at age 62, passed peacefully November 9th, 2020 with both his children at his side. A lifetime resident of New Smyrna Beach and a 33 year employee of the City of Edgewater, Scott was known and loved by many. A viewing will be open to the public on Sunday, November 15th from 3pm-6pm @ Settle-Wilder Funeral Home located at 406 S. Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
