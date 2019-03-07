|
Scott Randall Albright
03/05/2019
Scott Randall Albright age 59 of Reddick, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. He was the son of Thomas Benson and M. Evelyn Albright. Scott is survived by his wife of 33 years Kimberly Albright. His brothers; Thomas Darrell Albright, Bruce David Albright and Craig Newton Albright. His children; Matthew Cody Albright, Casey Layne Albright and Chase Randall Albright. His granddaughter; Harper Layne Mason. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas B. Albright and brother Thomas D. Albright. Scott was a retired logger and crew foreman for the family business, Volusia Timber Corporation. There will be a graveside service on Saturday 3-9-19 at 2 pm. There will be a viewing at 1 pm. The service will be held at Millwood Cemetery, 4951 NW 165th St. Reddick, Florida 32686.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019