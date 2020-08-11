Sean (Shaun) J. Denvir
Feb. 22, 1924 - Aug. 3, 2020
WATERFORD, NY AND EDGEWATER, FL - Sean (Shaun) J. Denvir died peacefully on August 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Sean was the son of Mick and Maggie (McAlea). He is survived by his wife Ann (nee Mancini); his children Kathleen McKiernan (late Bob), Michael (Dawne), Sean (Cornelia) and Patty (Jim) Rigney, as well as his grandchildren Kerry, Paul, Matthew, Audrey and Brendan Denvir, Brian and Kevin Rigney, and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Francie, Eilish (Fay), May (Maguire), Dermot and Alphie. He was born in Ballynarry, County Down, Northern Ireland on February 22, 1924, but if pressed he would admit it could have been a few days earlier, as he was born on the family farm. He emigrated from Ireland at age 25 to explore job opportunities, landing first in Toronto and later, Schenectady, NY. He married Ann in 1952, and settled his young family in Waterford in 1962, in the same house from which he departed this world. Like so many of his fellow Irish emigres, Sean had several jobs in America, improving his lot as he moved along. Eventually he landed at General Electric as a lab technician doing gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. Sean could talk the hind legs off a donkey, and was never (never) at a loss for words. He could sustain a conversation with anyone, whether a complete stranger or an old friend, and the participation of the other person was optional. He was an entertaining storyteller and an avid reader. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren, and proved to them that joking around was a serious pursuit. He was never far from his beloved Ballynarry, regularly receiving family and friends from Ireland, and often travelling back home. During his many visits to Ireland, his sister Eilish (and in later years her son John) made the family farm ("Down the Town") a welcome home where Sean could stroll the familiar fields of his youth and reminisce. For 70 of his 96 years, Ann was never far from his side, always in his heart, and ever-mindful of his well-being. Those who knew Sean will always remember his Irish charm and playful sense of humor, endearing qualities he honed throughout his long life. He leaves us with a wealth of stories, songs, puns, and antics that will bring us endless smiles and joy. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. Donations to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
.