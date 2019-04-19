|
sergio A. Perez
07/02/1946 - 04/17/2019
Sergio A. Perez, 72, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away with family by his side, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Sergio and Pura Perez. Sergio was born in Havana, Cuba on July 2, 1946. He and his brother, Carlos, emigrated to the United States in December of 1961. They settled in the Rome, NY area. He was graduated from New Hartford High School in 1965. Sergio's aviation career spanned 50 years. He entered the U.S. Army in March of 1967 where he served in Vietnam as a helicopter repairman and gunner. He received numerous medals for his dedicated service. These include: 2 Overseas Bars, The Army Commendation Medal, The Bronze Star, The Air Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/palm, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, and The Vietnam Service Medal. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Sergio was granted his US citizenship. He returned to the Utica, NY area and attended the Riverside School of Aeronautics. He received his airframe and powerplant license. In 1984, Sergio joined the Federal Aviation Administration in Rochester, NY. During his time with the FAA, Sergio was the Principal Maintenance Inspector for one of the largest air charter companies in the country. He retired from the FAA in 2014 with more than 30 years of service. His passion for aviation safety was well known throughout Central and Western New York. He had just recently received the FAA's Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award for achieving 50 years in aviation maintenance. Sergio is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his brother, Carlos, of Frankfort, NY. He is also survived by his children Emily Perez of NYC, Julie Perez Laquidara (Carmelo) of East Greenbush, NY, Sergio Perez Bennett of Indianapolis, IN, stepchildren Erin and Ian Smith of NY, and grandchildren Sophia and Gabriella Laquidara of East Greenbush, NY, Lucy Bennett of Indianapolis, IN, Parker Redance, Jaxson, Hayden and Landon Starkweather of Bergen, NY, and extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be received, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where services will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Flagler Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to: , 27 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, Florida 32137.
Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019