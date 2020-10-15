Shalimar "John Fitzgerald Butts" ImaniJune 18, 1964 - October 11, 2020John was born on June 18, 1964 in Daytona Beach, FL to his parents the late Mr. Jesse Butts, Sr. and Mrs. Gloria Tisdale Butts. He was also blessed to have grandparents that were an intricate part of his life, Bishop Eddie and Mother Jestine Butts, and Mr. Paul and Mrs. Cassie Tisdale. He was educated in East Orange/Orange, New Jersey where he attended Kentopp and Stockton Elementary Schools. He then attended Ashland Junior High School. John also attended East Orange and Orange High Schools. After high school, John relocated to New York City and then returned to Daytona Beach, Florida where he continued to buy and sell collectibles in the Central Florida area. John was an outstanding artist. He designed all the greeting cards that he shared with others throughout the years. He also was a talented seamstress and paralegal. John found great pleasure in helping others in need, especially the elderly. Many have said that John had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. John was known to his family as "John John." He took much pride in telling those that he met that he was named for the 35th President of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. As a matter of fact, when he was a little boy and was asked what his name was, he would respond with much pride "My name is John Fitzgerald Kennedy Butts!" He was the eighth of ten children. Even though he was one of the youngest children he was always in the limelight. He was very comical and always kept the household in laughter. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse Butts, Sr. and three brothers including Jesse Butts, Jr., Vernon Butts, and Tyrone Butts, Sr. (Nora Yvette) He is survived by his mother Mrs. Gloria Tisdale Butts - Springfield, NJ; Brothers: Superintendent Richard A. Butts (Simone) - Sanford, FL; Edward Butts, Sr. (Diana) - Daytona Beach, FL; and Reginald Butts, Sr. (Veda) – Union, NJ; Sisters: Linda Butts Huger (Thomas) -Daytona Beach, FL; Rita Butts (Theodore Stephens) – East Orange, NJ; and Tina Butts (Jimmie Solomon) – Piscataway, NJ and host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a member of The House of Prayer, Power, and Praise Church of God in Christ, of Altamonte, Florida. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5p-7p at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to The House of Prayer, Power, and Praise Altamonte Springs, Fl, (hoppp,org). Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.