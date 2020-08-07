1/
Shanna Lee Williams
1927 - 2020
Shanna Lee Williams passed away August 6, 2020 in her sleep from natural causes. Shanna was born on Sept. 27, 1927 to the late Lester A. Slough and Annie M. Eubanks Thursby. Her parents were 3rd and 6th generation Floridians and the Slough family was the 6th family to settle in Daytona Beach. Shanna joins her husband of 63 years, the late Maxie Williams of Iron City, GA in heaven.
She is survived by her son Mark Williams, and his wife Kim, and her granddaughter Kimberly Williams. Survivors also include her brother John E. Thursby and his wife Crystal of Ft. McCoy, Florida, and sister Mary Ann Thursby of Deland, Florida. Shanna's extended family of nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces and many cousins are too numerous to list, but she loved them one and all.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Free Will Baptist Church in Iron City, GA.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans-Skipper Funeral Home - Donalsonville
909 South Tennille Ave.
Donalsonville, GA 39845
229-524-2789
