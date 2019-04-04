|
Sharen Walsh
09/23/1955 - 03/22/2019
Dear Sharen - They say that being loved deeply by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. I have learned over the past days that this can be true for me. On March 22nd you left this life on earth and claimed your eternal reward in heaven. While here with me your love indeed strengthened me and held me up in the best, and the most difficult, of times. Even when you were weakened by your condition, you filled my life with hope, joy, peace, and love. To sound cliche, you really did complete me. For over 20 years we have loved each other. From time to time we may have even disappointed one another, or had hurt feelings, but even in those times we found that those things that failed to destroy us only made us stronger. I'm so grateful you shared so much of your life with me. I'm relieved that you can breathe easy now, that you are no longer in pain. I'm thrilled that you have gained your angel wings, and you reside in the presence of God, but I'm also a little selfish in wishing you were still here. It will be my purpose to dig deep and use the courage that my love for you has built. The courage to go on, the courage to remember, the courage to prepare for the one day that we will be together again. I don't know that there are enough words to describe how much I miss you already. My heart and mind are filled with all the wonderful memories that we shared and I am so thankful that God placed you in my life. You have always been, and always will be, the love of my life. No one could hold the place in my heart that you hold. You blessed so many people while you were here, and the world was a better place with you in it. Our loss is heaven's gain. Until we meet again my love, until we embrace again...John
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019