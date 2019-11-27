|
|
Sharlyn L. Johnson
Feb. 19, 1959 - Nov. 14, 2019
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Sharlyn L. Johnson, 60, who passed on Thursday, November 14, 2019, will be 11AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 449 S. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Blvd, Daytona Beach, Rev. Wendell Webster, pastor, and Rev. Dexter L. Johnson will deliver the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 6-8PM today (Fri . Nov. 29,) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Johnson was born to Mary Johnson and the late Earl Johnson, Sr. on February 19, 1959 in Orlando, FL. She was a 1977 graduate of Spruce Creek High School and attended Daytona Beach Community College(now Daytona State) where she received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification. She was married to her beloved, the late Tony Clark and from that union 5 children were born, 3 daughters and 2 sons. Sharlyn found her passion through helping family members and others and with her formal training as a Nursing Assistant, she provided countless hours of home health aide to others near and dear to her. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Tony Clark, Jr. Those she leaves to cherish her memory are: her mother: Mary Johnson; daughters: Shawnta Wilson, Shayla Clark, and Deanna Dinkins; 1 son: Curtis Clark; 3 sisters: Cheryll Tate (Odie), Carla and Valerie Johnson; 2 brothers: Earl Johnson, Jr. and Lyndon Johnson (Melani); 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019