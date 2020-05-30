Sharon Adele Church Lansdale Rader Gray
Sharon Adele Church Lansdale Rader Gray, 76, of Edgewater, Fl., passed away May 26, 2020 at Advent Health New Smyrna. She was born in New Jersey, daughter of the Joseph and Edna Church and moved to Edgewater in 1980. She was retired from the Volusia County Sheriff's department and worked at the Elks Lodge 1557 and the New Smyrna Observer. Sharon an avid bowler on the all-women's league In New Smyrna Beach and believed life was about family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was known to have been the area's biggest supporter of Christmas Angel Trees and donating, and she supported the local Edgewater Humane Society. She was also known at the local McDonald's; always buying the meal or the coffee for the person behind her. "Pay It Forward", blessed back. Later in life she enjoyed her days with her friends at the senior center in NSB and made many loving friendships. Beside her parents, Sharon is predeceased by her husbands, Robert J Landsdale, Henry James Rader Sr. and Richard Gray; brothers, Harry O. Downs, George D. Downs and Leon Downs; sisters, Patti Loesch, Mary Cotton and Muriel "Sissy" Yuhas. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sherri Rader and Henry Rader of Edgewater; grandchildren Shannon Schneider, Robert Schneider and Jon Hall (Megan); grandchildren, Bree, CJ, Cayden, Amiah, Aubrielle, Elizabeth and Luke; step sons, Lee, Tommy and Richard Gray; daughters in heart, Cindy Skerchek Goslin, Heather Lansdale, Holly Lansdale and Elizabeth Dijacklin (Gerry) and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, honored and blessed to have Heather and Burrhead Raulerson as wonderful neighbors. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4-6PM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna, FL 32169. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Dr., Edgewater, Fl 32132 or Pick Angel Tree for Kid and Seniors…Never stop celebrating Christmas.



