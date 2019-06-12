|
Sharon Kay Faggart
06/10/2019
Sharon Kay Faggart, age 67, of South Daytona, FL, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hospice of Port Orange, FL. Born to the late Wayne and Mabel Picklesimer. She married Wayne Faggart Sr. in 1987. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Debora Clark and her brothers Dick and Leroy Picklesimer. Sharon is survived by her husband Wayne Faggart, Sr., children Billie Perkins of South Daytona, FL, Sherry Nettles of South Daytona, FL, Wayne Faggart Jr. of NC; grandchildren Brittany Nettles of Cleveland, TN, Bryson Belcher of New Smyrna, FL, Hailey Faggart of NC; her siblings: Billy Joe (Ingrid) Picklesimer of Washington Court House, OH, Linda (Rex) Brooks of Atlanta, OH, Terri (Gene) Davis of New Holland, OH, Jerry (Brenda) Picklesimer of New Holland, OH, Michael (Dana) Picklesimer of South Salem, OH, and brother-in-law Richard Clark of Mount Sterling OH; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 2 pm to 5 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange, FL 32128. (386) 252-0390.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 12 to June 16, 2019