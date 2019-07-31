|
|
Sharon Keller Roberts
April 21, 1947 - July 27, 2019
Sharon "Beanie" Roberts, 72, passed away on July 27, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Sharon was born April 21, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. She was a devoted wife, step-mother and grandmother. Sharon is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dennis, Bunnell, FL, step-daughter Laura Roberts, Crestview, FL, grandchildren Whitney and Jacob, and sister Anna Kehrer, of Aldie, VA, along with many cousins and friends. Sharon is preceded in death by her father Cecil Keller and mother Dorothy Keller. Sharon loved life and was always helping others. Donations may be made to Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL, in her honor. Sharon requested no services.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019