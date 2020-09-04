1/1
Sharon L. (White) Green
1948 - 2020
Sharon L. (White) Green, 71, of Palm Coast, Fl., went home to the Lord, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Bunnell, Fl. She was born September 19,1948 in Granville, New York, the daughter of the late Karl and Evelyn White (Gregory). She was the third of five children. She graduated from Granville High School, Granville, New York, in 1965. Before retirement, she was self-employed and an owner of several businesses. Sharon was first and foremost, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Her heart was so big, she was also a second mother to many. She was an avid reader and researcher of many subjects. She was a lover of people and impromptu get togethers. No one ever had to guess how she felt, she spoke her mind, lived life on her terms and had a larger than life personality. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her 4 children, daughter Nicole Milkowski, and her husband, Reiner Milkowski, daughter Nina Dyer and her husband, Johnathan Dyer, sons Michael Green and Matthew Green. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Milkowski, Sarah Green, Jacob Milkowski, Kaitlyn Holley, and Landon Green; Great grandchildren, Kaydyn Green, Kameron Green and Kahlyl Green; Sisters, Bonnie Collins, Audrey Doolittle, Heidi White, and Nancy White. Predeceased by parents, Evelyn Gregory and Karl White; and partner, William Harris. Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Craig Flagler Palms funeral home, 511 Old Kings Rd South, Flagler Beach, Fl.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
