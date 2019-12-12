|
|
Sharon Lynette Austell
Dec. 5, 1964 - Dec. 8, 2019
Sharon Lynette Austell, age 55 was born December 5, 1964 and passed on December 8, 2019. She was a 1982 graduate of Mainland Senior High School. She is survived by her two sons Cory Austell and Larren Stephens, two granddaughters Corrin Austell and Corah Austell, her father Joe Austell, her mother Gertie Austell, siblings Joe and Robin Austell, Kelvin and Tammy Austell, Kyle and Miranda Austell, Sister Kristy Austell. Longtime friend Reid Reinfield and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, acts of kindness and prayers during this time of bereavement.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019