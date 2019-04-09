|
Sharon M. Heilman
04/02/1946 - 04/03/2019
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Sharon M. Heilman at the age of 73. Born in Waterloo, Iowa on April 2, 1946, to Joe and Roeann Mathys. She moved to the Deland area in the late '50s and graduated from Deland High School. After attending Daytona Beach Junior College she transferred to the University of Florida and graduated in August of 1970 with a Bachelor of Design in Art Education. That was the prelude to a forty-year career, mostly at Ormond Junior High School, teaching art, pottery, photography, and design. She absolutely loved teaching, nothing made her happier than to see one of her students excel. During her retirement, Sharon's passions included photography, design, and taking part in civic gatherings such as the Checkered Flag Committee wives gatherings. Sharon is survived by her husband Harry Heilman and her greatest joy and proudest achievement in life—her three sons, Nick, Joe and Clay. She is also survived by a brother, David Mathys. A service of Remembrance will be held at the Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. There will be a viewing from Noon until 2 P.M. followed by a Service of Remembrance at 2 P.M. Interment will be held on Monday, April 15 in Deland which will be for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Council on Aging, 420 Fentress Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019