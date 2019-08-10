|
|
Sharon Roche Prechtl
July 30, 2019
Sharon Roche Prechtl, a beloved retired teacher at St. Brendan Catholic School in Ormond Beach, died peacefully on July 30. She was 87. Born in the small town of Horseheads in upstate New York, Sharon was the only child of the former Eleanore Elizabeth Sheehe, a homemaker, and Charles Anthony Roche, a New York State Trooper who served in World War II as a Colonel in the U.S. Army. Because the local newspapers covered the family of the town's chief law enforcement officer, a wealth of clippings from Sharon's youth survive. These clippings chronicle her childhood birthday parties, her prom dates, her high school honors, and her engagement and marriage. The clippings also demonstrate Sharon's close bonds with her parents. In particular, she was a source of pride to her father, with whom she shared a special tie. Academically precocious, attractive and popular, Sharon graduated from Horseheads High School at age 16; she was senior class valedictorian, queen of the Horseheads festival, and secretary of the student council. A lover of music, especially popular jazz tunes of the day, Sharon played the piano and, in both high school and college, sang on local radio stations as part of a trio. Tall, slender, and stylish, she earned money modeling while attending college at the University of Rochester. Despite her love of, and proficiency in Math, Sharon chose History as her major. Reflecting the attitudes of the day, her father steered her away from Math, considering it to be an "inappropriate field of study for a young girl." One summer evening following her freshman year, Sharon met her future husband, Roderick Victor Prechtl, at the Hill Top Inn in Elmira, New York. Boasting a spectacular view of the Chemung Valley, this fashionable inn and restaurant, which opened in 1933, is still in business today. One of Sharon's daughters, Kimberly Prechtl Williams, recalls family lore concerning the night her parents met. "Dad always warmed to the topic of his first encounter with our mother. He was smitten from the moment he saw her. He would smile and reminisce that she was drop-dead gorgeous. Unfortunately, Mom was accompanied by a date. Not one to lack self-confidence, Dad walked over and introduced himself. He could tell right away how smart she was. The next day, he tracked Mom down at the ice cream parlor where she held a summer job. He succeeded in arranging a date for the next weekend. And so, a romance of 69 years began. As Dad was fond of saying, his immediate instinct that our mother would be the love of his life was the best intuition he ever had." After that summer, Sharon returned to the University of Rochester and Rod to Georgetown University, where he had enrolled, first in college and later in law school, after his Navy service in the Pacific during World War II. The following academic year, Sharon transferred to the Johns Hopkins Nursing School in Baltimore in order to be nearer to Rod. They became engaged soon thereafter. Sharon was 18 at the time of her engagement, 19 when she married, and 20 when she gave birth to the first of her four daughters. When she became engaged, Sharon decided to leave nursing school and move to Washington DC. Although she had completed only two years of college, the National Security Agency promptly hired her based on her exceptional score on the agency's intelligence test. The agency taught her Russian and placed her in its code breaking division. In her scarce free time, Sharon used her formidable card skills to supplement the family income by teaching an adult evening Bridge class. After earning a law degree, her husband joined the FBI. His career took the family to a number of cities, including Charlotte, New York, Monterey, Washington, Manila, Hong Kong, and two separate stints in Tokyo. Ever a striver, Sharon taught school in every city in which the family was posted. Ever a learner, she earned a BA in History and a Masters in Macroeconomics at Hunter College while the family lived in New York. In a testament to her drive and ambition, Sharon earned these degrees, which required an hour-long commute each way several nights a week, while working full time and caring for her first three children. Sharon had a special fondness for New York City. Working for Nelson Rockefeller's 1958 New York gubernatorial campaign gave her an outlet for her avid interest in politics. She loved the City's night clubs, musical theater, and sports. Sharon had a passion for baseball. Her first love was the Brooklyn Dodgers. She kept a picture of the 1953 Dodgers team in her bedroom. Her favorite players were Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, and Pete Reiser. For years she mourned the Dodgers' relocation to Los Angeles, but in time she shifted her allegiance to the Yankees, becoming a die-hard fan of Bronx Bombers such as Mantle, Maris, and Whitey Ford. Many of her Baltimore family members encouraged Sharon to root for the Orioles, but she remained true to the Yankees, leading to regular small dollar bets with one of her grandsons. Sharon also cheered for the New York Giants and even named her first daughter, Kyle, after Kyle Rote, the team's star rookie running back and receiver. Wherever she taught, Sharon gained a reputation as an outstanding teacher, who made history come alive. Daughter Kelly Prechtl Keenan of Atlanta commented, "Mom taught my American history class at the International School of the Sacred Heart in Japan. Having my mother as a teacher could have been embarrassing, but it was great. I was proud that my friends raved about what an excellent teacher she was. She kept the students interested through a series of exercises and competitions including Mock United Nations, History Bowl, and Current Events Monday. She was so popular that the Hong Kong International School senior class of 1975 dedicated its yearbook to her." Charlotte Agell, a former student of Sharon's in Hong Kong who now resides in Maine, recently wrote: "Mrs. Prechtl was a force of nature. She was exacting. She had standards. She had ambitions for you. She was engaging on every level. The sort of thinking and questioning she inspired lit me up. It was rigorous, but there was room for inquiry. She was rooting for you because she knew you could reach her high standards. This was a great message for a shy-ish teen. Having someone that smart and gorgeous believe in me, a dorky kid, meant the world." Another former student, Dr. Margaret Kopp-Brasch of Zurich wrote, "On the first morning of the new school year, I was half asleep when an impressive, attractive, well-dressed teacher entered the class and asked in a firm voice, 'Did anyone read the paper this morning? What happened in Vietnam last night?' I thought, 'This is going to be interesting'. Sharon Prechtl was the best teacher I ever had. Her energy, effort, sharp intelligence and sense of humor always were on display in the classroom. She and I stayed in touch over decades. My career as a doctor has included teaching medical students, and I always had Sharon in my mind as the ideal teacher. I forever will be grateful to her for the many lessons she taught me." When Rod retired from the FBI, the couple settled in Ormond Beach where Sharon taught for another 16 years while he practiced law. Sharon's youngest daughter, Kiernan Prechtl Schindler of Tampa, spent many of her formative years in Ormond. "Mom loved Ormond Beach, which she considered a wonderful, welcoming place with a small-town feeling. She loved playing with her tennis group and, although very much a novice, she enjoyed being the organizer of the group, and participated regularly in the off-court festivities. Mom looked forward to her weekly hair appointments with Priscilla, which, invariably, were followed by lunch with Dad at the Prestwick Club. She and Dad had a close group of friends from Oceanside Country Club, and the highlight of each week was to meet with the group after Mass for brunch. After spending decades traveling the world, Mom and Dad found a true home in Ormond Beach." Sharon's oldest daughter, Kyle Prechtl Legg of Baltimore, remarked: "We marveled at our mother's ability to accept life's challenges and adapt to change. When her father, with whom she was very close, died when she was in her late 20s, she shielded me from what I later learned was a profound sadness. She repeatedly picked up the family and moved on short notice to wherever necessary without complaint or trepidation. When we arrived in Japan, she learned to speak Japanese and embraced the people and their culture. Mom was afraid of dogs, but we always had at least one family dog, including intimidating dogs like bull terriers, because the rest of the family loved them. When Dad died last year, she resolutely agreed to move from their beloved home in Ormond Beach to Legacy at Highwoods Preserve, a wonderful assisted living facility in Tampa, because we wanted her to be located close to her daughter, Kiernan. Although Mom missed her familiar surroundings, she did her best to be happy, making friends, bonding with the kind and caring staff at her facility, and participating in Church and music activities. A
few days before she died, she rallied to cheerfully sing with her daughters Take Me Out to the Ballgame, enthusiastically counting out the three strikes on her fingers. But she missed our Dad. They were so close that, when they were apart for a few days now and then, they would call each other at least three times a day, always with much to say. Their relationship was extraordinary. They were married for 67 years, and, not surprisingly, they died within ten months of each other. We love, admire and miss them both." Mrs. Prechtl is survived by her four daughters, four sons in law, and eleven grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019