Sharon S. Wilkins
Sharon S. Wilkins
September 3, 2020
On September 3, 2020, Sharon S. Wilkins, 71, passed away; born in Richmond, KY, an only child. Our family lost a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Graduated from Cocoa High, went to Cosmetology School and owned her own shop in Lake Helen when her kids were little and called it Fashion Flair. She went to work in the banking industry and retired as a branch manager from First Community Bank. In 2004 her and her husband Robert moved to Orrville, Alabama to enjoy the quite life. She was a long standing member of Blake Memorial Baptist Church of Lake Helen. Member of the Central Florida Fox Hunters Assoc., Volusia County Fair Assoc., and an active member of FFA. Left to cherish her memories are her family members, Son, Thomas "Tommy" Wilkins (Donna) Daughter, Amie Wilkins, 5 grandchildren- Samantha, Jacob, Cheyann, Michael and Christopher. 2 great grandchildren, Aunt, Garnetta Jones, Nephew, Ryan Wilkins, cousins and many "adopted children". She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilkins and daughter, Jamie Wilkins. Viewing will be on Friday, September 11 at Lankford Funeral Home from 6-8pm with graveside services on Saturday, September 12 at 10:00am at Lake Helen Cassadaga Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lake Helen Cassadaga Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
