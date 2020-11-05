1/1
Sheila LaBar
1952 - 2020
On Tuesday October 27th at approximately 9:15pm Sheila Fortin LaBar passed away after a battle with pneumonia. Sheila was a retired nurse of over 30 years, from Halifax Hospital to nursing homes, and then into the school board system to finish out her career. She was a devoted mother and a devout Christian.
Sheila was the youngest daughter of Margaret and Joe Fortin of St. Johnsbury Vt. She is survived by her two sons Aaron and Jordan LaBar, and her two sisters.
Sheila was born on Dec. 18th 1952 in St. Johnsbury Vt. She attended college in New Hampshire and Daytona Beach Fl after she escaped the snow in 1972. She followed in her mother's footsteps and became a nurse taking care of those in need. She devoted everything towards being a single mother to her sons. She was an artist who loved to express herself with oils and canvas. She was loved by many and will be missed by those she left behind.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 10th at the Veterans Park in the City Center of Port Orange Fl at 11am.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Veterans Park, City Center of Port Orange
