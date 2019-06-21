Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Epiphany
Sheila R. Hill Obituary
Sheila R. Hill
June 21, 1934 - June 11, 2019
Sheila Hill of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at Halifax Hospice on Tuesday, June 11th. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Florida in 1984. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her eldest son, Charlie. Sheila is survived by her daughters, Regina (Bruce) Mason and Claudia (Pat) Indelicato and her son, Cambridge (Diane) Hill, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her family was the most important thing to her. There will be a Memorial Celebration on Wednesday, June 26, from 5-7 PM at the Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Church of the Epiphany on Thursday, June 27th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019
