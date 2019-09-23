|
|
Sherry Jenkins
10/7/1950 - 9/2/2019
Cheryl Ann "Sherry" Jenkins passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, September 2, 2019 in South Daytona, FL at the age of 68.
Sherry was born on October 7, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA to John William Rodgers, Sr. and Betty Jane Rodgers. She moved to Daytona Beach, FL with her family in 1965 and graduated from Mainland High School in 1968. She was employed with the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court for 32 years. Sherry had recently retired in 2017 and her greatest joy came from caring for her grandson, "Nico." She is remembered as a loving and generous woman with a sense of humor like no other. Sherry always put others before herself and her altruistic demeanor will not be forgotten.
Sherry is survived by her children Jeff Jenkins and Stacey Lovecchio (husband Mike); her grandson Nicolas "Nico" Lovecchio; her brothers John Rodgers, Jr. (wife Chiquita), David Rodgers, Sr. (wife Lori), and Richard Rodgers (Wife Stacy); her nieces and nephews, John Rodgers III, David Rodgers, Jr. (fiancée Cathy), Sean Rodgers (wife Jessica), Lauren Ralbovsky (husband Mike), Kerri Rodgers, Kelly McDonald, Justin Duffy (wife Katelyn), Jordan Duffy, and Emerson Kerver; her great nieces and nephews, McKinley McDonald, John Duffy, Cooper Ralbovsky, and Aria Rodgers; and her cousins Kathy Hoskins (husband Norm), Amy Hoskins, and Timothy Hoskins.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 28, 2019 at 10am at the Cici & Hyatt Brown Museum of Art at 352 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, followed by an informal Celebration of Life at Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza at 3658 S Nova Rd, Port Orange, FL 32129. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry's honor to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019