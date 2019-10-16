|
Sheryl Long
Jan. 17th, 1945 - Oct. 13th, 2019
Sheryl Long, resident of Deland, FL, was born on January 17, 1945 in Plainview, TX and passed away on October 13, 2019 after a valiant battle with long term illness. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alan Long, children Todd (Brenda), Danielle, Jeremy (Tina), and Kelly, grandsons Jason, Carter (Madi), and Carson. She is preceded in death by parents Don and Betty Savage, and she leaves behind sisters Suzanne Carson and Stephanie Edsall (Mike), brothers Brandon (Julie) and Michael (Lisa), and many loving cousins.
Sheryl earned a Masters Degree in Special Education from the University of Oregon and worked for years in Early Intervention in Gainesville, FL impacting the lives of countless special needs children and their families. Sheryl's family was the most important thing to her in life, and she poured herself tirelessly and sacrificially into her kids and grandkids. She was known by her church community of First Baptist Church Deland, her neighbors, and her many friends through the years as an exceptional organizer, expert gardener, and consummate chef, whose love for other people and for hospitality radiated through all her serving efforts.
Sheryl's promotion from this life will leave a void in many lives, but her life pointed to a glorious joy that follows all who love and serve Jesus.
Psalm 116:15-16: "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Truly I am your servant, Lord; I serve you just as my mother did; you have freed me from my chains."
A celebration of Sheryl's life will be held at First Baptist Church Deland, 725 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand at 11 am, November 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Sheryl's honor to The Arc of Alachua County (https://www.arcalachua.org/), or to First Baptist Church Deland.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019