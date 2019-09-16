Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Shigeko Lewis Obituary
Shigeko Lewis
September 13, 2019
Shigeko Lewis, 89, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at her Port Orange home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Shigeko was born on the island of Ie Shima in Okinawa, Japan, in 1930. As a survivor of the destructive forces WWII had on the island during her early teen years, Shigeko grew determined to make a better life for herself. She met Roy Lewis while she worked at a tiny Air Force base on her home island where he was stationed. They married, and moved in 1962 to the Daytona area with their three daughters, Toshiko, Mieko, and Joan. Shigeko loved this area, but also liked to travel, visiting relatives in Japan, taking a cross country road trip with Roy to Niagara Falls, and several visits to family in Georgia. She also enjoyed playing bingo as well as visiting casinos and taking casino cruises with her friends. Shigeko retired from the dietary department at Halifax Hospital. Shigeko and Roy were married 40 years until Roy's death in 2000. She is survived by her daughters Toshiko Wilson and husband Jack. (Port Orange), Mieko Weiss (Houston, TX), and Joan Clipp and husband Mike (Port Orange). Since Roy's passing in 2000, Shigeko lived with and was cared for by her grandson Doug Miller and his wife Alicia, and by her daughter Toshiko. Other surviving members include Toshiko's sons Lee and Matthew Miller; Mieko's son, Tye Weiss and three great-grandchildren, Kayla and Alayna Miller, and Michiko Weiss. Remaining immediate family in Japan includes her brother Yoshinobu, sisters Nobuko, Yetsuko, Fumiko and Heisako. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5 pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
