Shirley A. Ballou
02/01/1935 - 02/11/2019
Shirley A. Ballou, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 with her beloved feline companion "Sweetie Pie" by her side. Shirley was born on February 1, 1935 in Carthage, the daughter of Bert and Ethel Morgan. She graduated from Carthage High School and married George Ballou in 1953. Shirley and George worked hand in hand to build a successful home construction business in Carthage, NY and Edgewater, FL, where they settled in 1980. Shirley went on to attain her real estate license and also enjoyed waitressing. Upon retirement, Shirley and her best friend, Hans, traveled across the United States and Europe. Shirley is survived by her three children, George Ballou, Daytona, Florida, Timothy (Kathy) Ballou, Carthage and Sandra Ballou, Edgewater, Florida, grandchildren Morgan, Taylor and Kaden, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley was fiercely independent with a witty sense of humor, gregarious smile, generous heart and a stubborn streak that colored her beautiful!! We will remember Shirley for her unstoppable spirit, driving around town in her lime green Volkswagen Bug simply stating, "I've had a good life"! There will be a Celebration of Life in the summer in Northern NY. The family will be making a donation to the SPCA of Jefferson County, NY honoring Shirley's long history of helping animals of misfortune.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019