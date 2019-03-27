Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Atkinson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Atkinson Obituary
Shirley Atkinson
03/20/1939 - 03/26/2019
Shirley Atkinson, 80, of Port Orange, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born in Hambelton, West Virginia on March 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Warren and Evelyn (Carr) Mitchell. Mrs. Atkinson was a former Pastor at the Pentecostal Church of God in Port Orange. She was the widow of the late Hayward Atkinson and is survived by her daughters, Tanya Hamner (Henry), Diane Atkinson and Donna Arnold, her grandchildren, Misty Corn, Shirley Pica, Mitchell Adams, Crystien Adams and Brandon Adams and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lora Kaye.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Daytona Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now