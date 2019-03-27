|
Shirley Atkinson
03/20/1939 - 03/26/2019
Shirley Atkinson, 80, of Port Orange, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born in Hambelton, West Virginia on March 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Warren and Evelyn (Carr) Mitchell. Mrs. Atkinson was a former Pastor at the Pentecostal Church of God in Port Orange. She was the widow of the late Hayward Atkinson and is survived by her daughters, Tanya Hamner (Henry), Diane Atkinson and Donna Arnold, her grandchildren, Misty Corn, Shirley Pica, Mitchell Adams, Crystien Adams and Brandon Adams and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lora Kaye.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Daytona Memorial Park.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019