Shirley Graham Cole-Cartman
1/16/1939 - 8/31/2020
On Monday, August 31st, 2020, Shirley G. Cole-Cartman joined Jesus Christ her Savior and her family and friends in Glory. Shirley "Bean-Pole" Cole was born in Rockwood, TN to Jeanette (Collins) Cole and Samuel Pittman Cole on January 16th, 1939. Shirley had one brother, Samuel Pittman Cole Jr. and was the last of four Cole sisters - Jacquelyn Gorske (Oberlin, OH), Nancy Hosenfeld (Knoxville, TN), and Ann Husfeld (DeLand, FL). She was raised in Orange City, attending the Bluebird Kindergarten, and graduating from DeLand High School in 1957. She attended the Eastman School of Music earning her BA in Music, minoring in Voice. She married and was the proud mother of three children Dana S. Thyhsen, John Sidney Thyhsen, and Rebecca Sampson. Shirley taught piano and voice to numerous students. She taught Elementary Music for Volusia County Schools for many years earning her school's Teacher of the Year Nomination twice for Hurst Elementary School and Spruce Creek Elementary School. She loved teaching music and she enjoyed researching her Patriot history and being a member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames. Shirley's happiest moments were when she was with her family as she attended numerous holidays, football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, dance and singing events as well as the births of her grand children and great-grand children. She loved talking and spending time with all of her cousins across the United States. Shirley's greatest prayer was for all of her family and friends to know the love of Jesus Christ and prayed, one day, she would see them again in Heaven. She is survived by her children: Son, Dana and his wife Susie, their children, Julieanna Kahlil (Mo), and great grand-children Alex (12) and Aiden (8); and Lauren Love (Brad), and great grand-child Oliver (4); Son, Sid and his wife Laurie, and their sons Chance (19), and Bryson (18); Daughter, Rebecca and her husband Daniel, their children Danecca (10) and Autumn (8). The family will receive visitors Saturday, May 12th from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at Allen Summerhill in DeLand, with a private service at 11:00AM. that will be livestreamed on Shirley's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rima Ridge Baptist Church, 11 Cone Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 (386) 672 - 3644. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
