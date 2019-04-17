Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Shirley Haas

Shirley Haas Obituary
Shirley Haas
04/15/2019
Shirley Haas, 77, of DeLand, passed away April 15th 2019. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward, her daughter Janet, a son Edward Andrew (Carla), a granddaughter Christina Elizabeth, and is predeceased by her daughter Karen. Lankford Funeral Home is in charge. Donations can be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church of DeLand for the St. Barnabas Vacation Bible School. She always wanted children to know the love of God.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
