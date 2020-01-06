|
|
In Loving Memory Shirley Jean Asselin
Aug. 28, 1933 - Jan. 3, 2020
A Life well-lived
Shirley Asselin, 86, Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on January 3, 2020. She joins her husband Raymond and her son Raymond, Jr. in her heavenly home. She was born on August 28, 1933 in Cambridge, MA where she attended the Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia and received her CRNA in 1961. She later received her BA in Hospital Administration from Ottawa University. Shirley is survived by her three children: Karen Kosciusko, Gail Jordan, and Thomas Asselin; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Doris Akerley. She was a member of the Ormond Beach Art Guild and, in addition to painting, enjoyed sewing, knitting & reading. Shirley and her late husband were also avid travelers and visited many parts of the globe. A loving wife, mother, grandmother & friend, Shirley will be fiercely missed. There will be a Celebration of Life at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020