Shirley Kay Miller


1962 - 2019
Shirley Kay Miller Obituary
Shirley Kay Miller
09/20/1962 - 06/30/2019
Shirley Kay Miller, born September 20 1962, passed away at home June 30 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Shirley is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, brother, and sister. She is survived by her brother, Dale Miller (Rose Miller) of Ormond Beach, her sister Crystal Gleason (Michael Gleason) of Gulf Breeze FL, and her stepson Randy Rodriguez of Holly Hill FL. Shirley also leaves behind three nephews, three nieces, six great nephews, and seven great nieces, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Shirley was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Hudson Technologies for more than a decade. She enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, playing pool, camping, fishing, and her dogs. Her laugh would make any day better and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, (386) 252-7777.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
