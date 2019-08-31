Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
733 W. Granada Boulevard
Ormond Beach, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
733 W. Granada Boulevard
Ormond Beach, FL
Shirley May Wagner Fisher


1930 - 2019
Shirley May Wagner Fisher Obituary
Shirley May Wagner Fisher
Nov. 1, 1930 - Aug. 28, 2019
Heaven gained another angel when Shirley May Wagner Fisher, 88, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 1, 1930 in Adrian, Michigan to Earl and Doris (Kaiser) Wagner and remained in the Michigan/Indiana area until 1973 when she and her husband Homer, of 53 years, moved their family to Ormond Beach, Florida. She was the youngest of three children, two brothers, Frederick and Richard Wagner. She was an outside sales rep for Sears Roebuck for 31 years where she earned numerous top salesperson awards. Shirley was most proud of her family of seven children, ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She and her husband attended Tomoka Christian Church and were avid members of the Crankin A Car Club where they made great friends and traveled all over in their 1930 Model A.
Survivors include her husband, Homer H. Fisher of Ormond Beach, their children, Tarry Scoville of Peachtree City, Georgia, Sandy Manning of Ormond Beach, Vicki O'Donnell of Ormond Beach, Craig
Fisher of Valrico, Florida, Doug Fisher of Ormond Beach, Pam Underwood of Ormond Beach, ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Doris Wagner; her two brothers, Frederick and Richard Wagner; and her daughter, Dixie Scoville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2 p.m. at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. Reception will follow immediately after service at Lohman Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
