Shirley Muench
June 30, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Shirley Muench passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born June 30,1927 in Chicago, Il. to Anne and Harry Nilsen. In October 2004 she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 55 years, Charles (Chuck). Shirley is survived by two sons, Gary and his wife Zuxiu Luo, and Greg of Ormond Beach. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Any monetary memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice. The preceding was composed by our mother. She was always organized and unfortunately had to deal with dementia the final years of her life. She was a hard-worker whether doing clerical work, feeding calves on a dairy farm in Wisconsin or working on her yard in Port Orange. She enjoyed having a neat home and nice lawn. She hated leaves. She moved to Ormond Beach in 2014 to be closer to her sons. Shirley was a great cook, had simple tastes, and was happiest when taking care of her family. She was always thoughtful with cards and money for loved ones birthdays and holidays. Before slowing down, she enjoyed doing volunteer work at several organizations. Any monetary donations could be made to Halifax Hospice or United Way.
June 30, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Shirley Muench passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born June 30,1927 in Chicago, Il. to Anne and Harry Nilsen. In October 2004 she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 55 years, Charles (Chuck). Shirley is survived by two sons, Gary and his wife Zuxiu Luo, and Greg of Ormond Beach. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Any monetary memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice. The preceding was composed by our mother. She was always organized and unfortunately had to deal with dementia the final years of her life. She was a hard-worker whether doing clerical work, feeding calves on a dairy farm in Wisconsin or working on her yard in Port Orange. She enjoyed having a neat home and nice lawn. She hated leaves. She moved to Ormond Beach in 2014 to be closer to her sons. Shirley was a great cook, had simple tastes, and was happiest when taking care of her family. She was always thoughtful with cards and money for loved ones birthdays and holidays. Before slowing down, she enjoyed doing volunteer work at several organizations. Any monetary donations could be made to Halifax Hospice or United Way.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.