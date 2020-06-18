Shirley Muench
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Muench
June 30, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Shirley Muench passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born June 30,1927 in Chicago, Il. to Anne and Harry Nilsen. In October 2004 she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 55 years, Charles (Chuck). Shirley is survived by two sons, Gary and his wife Zuxiu Luo, and Greg of Ormond Beach. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Any monetary memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice. The preceding was composed by our mother. She was always organized and unfortunately had to deal with dementia the final years of her life. She was a hard-worker whether doing clerical work, feeding calves on a dairy farm in Wisconsin or working on her yard in Port Orange. She enjoyed having a neat home and nice lawn. She hated leaves. She moved to Ormond Beach in 2014 to be closer to her sons. Shirley was a great cook, had simple tastes, and was happiest when taking care of her family. She was always thoughtful with cards and money for loved ones birthdays and holidays. Before slowing down, she enjoyed doing volunteer work at several organizations. Any monetary donations could be made to Halifax Hospice or United Way.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved