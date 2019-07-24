|
|
Shirley Ritchie
January 8, 1927 - July 14, 2019
Shirley Jean Ritchie, 92, of Union City, Georgia, passed away in her sleep on July 14, 2019. Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, on January 8, 1927, to Robert and Frances Ruth Mize, Shirley graduated from Mainland High School and then went on to obtain her three-year Diploma degree in nursing at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She worked for 35 years at Halifax Hospital as an operating room nurse. She lived in Daytona Beach, Florida, 82 years before moving to Union City, Georgia, in 2009. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George Ritchie, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Marjorie Wright, Ormond Beach, Florida, and Carolyn Moore, McDonough, Georgia, her sons George Ritchie, San Francisco, California, and Bob Ritchie, St. Cloud, Florida, her sister June Hughes, Daytona Beach, Florida, and 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 24 to July 26, 2019