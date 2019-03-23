|
Shirley Rosetta Merrifield Russell
07/24/1934 - 03/21/2019
Shirley Rosetta Merrifield Russell, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21st, at Halifax Medical Center. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 24th 1934 a daughter to the late Joseph and Rosetta (Cassidy) Merrifield. Being raised in the Cleveland area she attended local schools.
Having moved to Florida in 1952, she met and married her husband Carl Adair Russell on August 25, 1955 and settled in Port Orange. Together they had 5 children; Valerie Titus, Linda Soucy, Dale Russell, Teri LeLasher and Brenda Jarrett, also 8 grandchildren, Michael, David, Erin, Carla, Sarah, Kayla, Katelyn, and Steven, and 4 great grandchildren, Isaiah, Braydon, Elijah, Noah. Surviving are 2 brothers Kenneth Merrifield and Dennis Merrifield. She very much enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching golf and attending her great grandchildren's ball games. Shirley will be dearly missed by all. Services will be Tuesday, March 26th at 4:00 PM from the Daytona Beach Drive In Christian Church, 3140 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, South Daytona. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019