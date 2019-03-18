Home

Shoukry Elsakr Obituary
Shoukry Elsakr
03/16/2019
Passed in peace on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the age of 93. Husband to Dr. Eugenie Farag and lifelong companion for 66 years. Father of: Fouad Elsakr, senior pharmacist, CVS, Las Vegas, NV; Magdy Elsakr, MD, Gastroenterologist, Modesto, CA; Ashraf Elsakr, MD, Cardiologist, Port Orange, FL; and Amal Elsakr, MD, Pediatrician, Riverside, CA. Proud grandfather of Amir, Heidi, Daniel, Mina, Joseph, Sarah, Maryanne, and John. Dr. Shoukry Elsakr, who lived most of his life in Egypt, will be remembered by family and friends as a dedicated physician who demonstrated great compassion, helping the poor and needy and setting an outstanding example of how to be a supportive father and a loving and protective husband. He was an honest and enthusiastic man who was willing to help and support anyone who came to him, putting their needs before his own each and every day of his life. He will be greatly missed. Funeral prayers will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, March 19th at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church of Daytona Beach. Family will also be receiving condolences and celebrating his life from 6-9pm on the same day in the church Fellowship Hall.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
