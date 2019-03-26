|
Shunder Lurine Barriner
08/10/1975 - 03/07/2019
Funeral service for Shunder Lurine Barriner, 43, who died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Emory Hospital Atlanta Ga., will be 11am Saturday, March 30th at Emmanuel Church of the Living God, Ormond Beach with Minister Chester officiating. Ms. Barriner was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on August 10, 1975. Shunder spent her younger years growing up in Ormond Beach and later attended Seabreeze High school. She was a mother of two and a free spirit who loved to travel. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and always kept a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her grandson, family and friends. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. Survivors include her Stepfather, Marvin C Benford, Daytona Beach; Aunts, Geneva Bowen, Daytona Beach, Christine Fluellen, Swainsboro Ga., Joyce (Cleave) Lunsford, Ormond Beach; Uncle, Leroy Lunsford, St. Pete; Brother, Tyrone C. Benford, Daytona Beach; God Sister, Jeanette Griffin, Daytona Beach; Son, Tiye R. Barriner, Daytona Beach; Daughter, Brianna Sol, Daytona Beach; Grandson, Tiye A. Barriner, Daytona Beach; Cousins, Porsha Freeman, Latifha, Denzell and Devin Hoyt, Daytona Beach, Carla Prince-Moore, Texas, Celeste Lunsford and Michael Williams, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019