Sidney Allen Tilley, Jr.
05/25/1939 - 02/21/2019
Sidney Allen Tilley, Jr., age 79, of Port Orange, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Coastal Health & Rehabilitation Center, Daytona Beach. Born in Vivian, West Virginia, Sidney moved to Florida after he graduated from high school.
A former produce manager, Sidney was raised Methodist and loved his children, grandsons and great grandson. He was a devoted husband, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Ruth, of Port Orange; son, Thomas Joseph Tilley, of Lakeland; daughter, Mary Catherine Beilein, of Oak Hill; 2 brothers, Randolph Tilley, of Virginia and Conley Tilley, of Tennessee; 2 sisters, Marilyn Tilley and Nancy Tilley, both of West Palm Beach; 6 grandsons, Robert Schara, Jr., Justice Walls, Jacob Walls, TJ Beilein, Draven Beilein and Paulie Beilein; great grandson, Giovanni Walls, all of New Smyrna Beach; sister in law, Thelma Tyler, of Port Orange. Sidney was preceded in death by his parent and brother, George.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater with the Reverend William A. Beebe, officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019