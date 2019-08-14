|
Sidney Maurice Nowell
Jan. 7, 2019 - Aug. 9, 2019
Sidney Nowell, of Palm Coast, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 69. Sid was born in New York, New York, the son of the late William (Sonny) Massiah and Edna Ruby Nowell Harris, whom he saw as his greatest gift of life. Sidney is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon Piety-Nowell, who shared 23 wonderful years of his life; his beloved son, Jason Spann of California, his sister, Coral Harris of Falls Church, Virginia who has always been his biggest fan and supporter; his stepson, Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Angela Jacobs (Stanley); along with his precious grandchildren: Emma Rosemary Jacobs, and Leo Robert Jacobs, of Lambertville, New Jersey. Sid is also survived by his brother, Edgar Massiah (Joy) from St. James, Barbados and his sisters, Joan Mitchell of Maryland, and Margaret and Diana Massiah of Toronto, Canada. In addition, Sid is survived by his lifelong brothers from his three mothers: Oliver Quinn, Dearborn Edwards, Reginald Kirven and Mark Quinn along with many, many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. His extended family included all of his fellow basketball coaches, players and students who became as close as family over the years. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Harris and his mother's five sisters: Kathleen Nowell Lauriers, Doris Nowell Kirven, Beryl Nowell Quinn, Matilda Nowell Barker and Hilda Nowell Mitchell. Sidney Nowell, Esq. received his Juris Doctorate at University of Wisconsin Law School and had over forty years of active law practice in both public and private sectors. He specialized in Government Relations, Developing City & Town Ordinances, Education Law, Administrative Law, Family Law, Employment and Labor Relations. In 1985 Sid left corporate law to work in the municipal government of New York City. After spending ten years serving three mayors of New York City (Koch, Dinkins and Giuliani), Sid relocated to Flagler County, Florida. He founded the firm of Nowell & Associates in 2002. As a general practice attorney, Sid represented clients such as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler County School District, St. Johns County School District, Marion County School District, Flagler County Chamber of Commerce, City of Bunnell, City of Palm Coast and the Town of Beverly Beach. Sid was an Assistant Professor in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies at Bethune-Cookman University from 2007 to 2016. He was currently teaching labor relations and Management Coaching and Mentoring classes for FAA managers and supervisors. Attorney Nowell also worked as a certified mediator and AAA arbitrator. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Flagler Family Funeral Home in Bunnell, Florida. There will be no viewing, visitation or services as requested by the deceased. Sharon hopes that each person who wants to remember Sid's life will do so each day of their lives by living in peace and caring for others. Memorial gifts may be made to Family Life Center, P.O Box 2058, Bunnell, FL, 32110, 386-437-7747 which provides essential services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault or to AdventHealth Foundation Palm Coast; 60 Memorial Medical Parkway; Palm Coast, FL 32164 to send a check; or go online to: https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-palm-coast/20/20-donation-form or to Carver Gym Foundation in Bunnell, Florida through Barbara Revels - Coquina Real Estate & Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 434, 316 S. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL 32136-0434.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019