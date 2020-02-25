Home

More Obituaries for Sivva Math
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sivva Math


1946 - 2020
Sivva Math Obituary
Sivva Math
July 9, 1946 - February 23, 2020
Sivva Math, a single mother of 5 and a businesswoman, died peacefully from the last stage of Alzheimer's on February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 73 in Opis Bridgeview Center Ormond Beach. Sivva was born on July 09, 1946, in Cambodia, the daughter of Mr. San Math and Mrs. Sim Nay. Few of her immediate family members who live here are, Kimsoan Chhay (Happy Nails), Mara Nelson (Beachside Laundry), Scott Nelson, Jessica Hong, Riley Nelson, Cayla Nelson, Sydney Nelson. She is survived by her loving mother, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, close and far relatives, neighbors, dearest friends. She is preceded in death by her loving father, husband, sister, brother. Service: Location: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, NSB. Date & Time: February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Cemetery: Tri City Crematory.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
