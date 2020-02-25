|
|
Sivva Math
July 9, 1946 - February 23, 2020
Sivva Math, a single mother of 5 and a businesswoman, died peacefully from the last stage of Alzheimer's on February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 73 in Opis Bridgeview Center Ormond Beach. Sivva was born on July 09, 1946, in Cambodia, the daughter of Mr. San Math and Mrs. Sim Nay. Few of her immediate family members who live here are, Kimsoan Chhay (Happy Nails), Mara Nelson (Beachside Laundry), Scott Nelson, Jessica Hong, Riley Nelson, Cayla Nelson, Sydney Nelson. She is survived by her loving mother, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, close and far relatives, neighbors, dearest friends. She is preceded in death by her loving father, husband, sister, brother. Service: Location: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, NSB. Date & Time: February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Cemetery: Tri City Crematory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020