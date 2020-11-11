1/1
Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto
Oct. 25, 1942 - Nov. 7, 2020
Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto, 78, Daytona Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Sonia was born in Ybor City, FL October 25, 1942 to R. Lester and Olive Marie (Flanagan) Teuton. She was a 1960 graduate of Palatka High School. After graduation she moved to Daytona Beach to attend cosmetology college, where she met and married the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Lt. Joseph J. Muffoletto Sr. Sonia spent many years singing as a member of the Sweet Adelines and had a creative gift for crochet/macrame, silk wreaths, swags and bouquets, but her greatest joy was spending time with family. Sonia is predeceased by her husband and survived by her children: Angela (Howard) Thurlow, Aurora, CO, Joseph (Christina) Muffoletto, II, Tampa, FL, Dana (Mark) Gerstle, Port Orange, FL, Lynne (Glyn) Johnston, Debary, FL; sisters June Thompson, Darlene (Charles) Hasty and Imelda (John) Hodge, Palatka, FL; brother-in-law Robert Muffoletto, Buffalo, NY; eleven grandchildren: Ryan, Jeff, Brandon, Katherine, Daniel, Joseph III, Brandon, Kyle, Sadie, Jennifer and Matthew; great-grandson Russ; Goddaughter Brandi Sheffield; special friend Vanessa Miller and the many alumni of Daytona Beach Police Explorers Unit 22. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, it was Sonia's wish that donations be made to the active Lt. Joseph Muffoletto Police Academy Scholarship Fund. For mailed donations: c/o Daytona State College Foundation, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Bldg. 100, Suite 302, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. By phone, call: 386-506-3407 or on line at https://www.daytonastate.edu/foundation/muffolettoscholarship.html.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved