Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto
Oct. 25, 1942 - Nov. 7, 2020
Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto, 78, Daytona Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Sonia was born in Ybor City, FL October 25, 1942 to R. Lester and Olive Marie (Flanagan) Teuton. She was a 1960 graduate of Palatka High School. After graduation she moved to Daytona Beach to attend cosmetology college, where she met and married the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Lt. Joseph J. Muffoletto Sr. Sonia spent many years singing as a member of the Sweet Adelines and had a creative gift for crochet/macrame, silk wreaths, swags and bouquets, but her greatest joy was spending time with family. Sonia is predeceased by her husband and survived by her children: Angela (Howard) Thurlow, Aurora, CO, Joseph (Christina) Muffoletto, II, Tampa, FL, Dana (Mark) Gerstle, Port Orange, FL, Lynne (Glyn) Johnston, Debary, FL; sisters June Thompson, Darlene (Charles) Hasty and Imelda (John) Hodge, Palatka, FL; brother-in-law Robert Muffoletto, Buffalo, NY; eleven grandchildren: Ryan, Jeff, Brandon, Katherine, Daniel, Joseph III, Brandon, Kyle, Sadie, Jennifer and Matthew; great-grandson Russ; Goddaughter Brandi Sheffield; special friend Vanessa Miller and the many alumni of Daytona Beach Police Explorers Unit 22. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, it was Sonia's wish that donations be made to the active Lt. Joseph Muffoletto Police Academy Scholarship Fund. For mailed donations: c/o Daytona State College Foundation, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Bldg. 100, Suite 302, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. By phone, call: 386-506-3407 or on line at https://www.daytonastate.edu/foundation/muffolettoscholarship.html
.