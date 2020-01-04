|
|
Sophia M. Geiger
Aug. 1, 1941 - Dec. 30, 2019
Mrs. Sophia M. Geiger, 78, of Ormond Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Avante at Ormond Beach, Fl. She was born August 1, 1941 in Lorton, Virginia to Robert E. Lee and Elizabeth (Morrison) Harrison. Sophia safe guarded thousands of students over the years as a school crossing guard with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, Fl. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate). Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggettt & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020