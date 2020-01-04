Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia M. Geiger


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia M. Geiger Obituary
Sophia M. Geiger
Aug. 1, 1941 - Dec. 30, 2019
Mrs. Sophia M. Geiger, 78, of Ormond Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Avante at Ormond Beach, Fl. She was born August 1, 1941 in Lorton, Virginia to Robert E. Lee and Elizabeth (Morrison) Harrison. Sophia safe guarded thousands of students over the years as a school crossing guard with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, Fl. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate). Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggettt & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -