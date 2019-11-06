Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Sophie Kanofsky Shreiber


1923 - 2019
Sophie Kanofsky Shreiber Obituary
Sophie Kanofsky Shreiber
July 27, 1923 - November 5, 2019
Sophie Shreiber, (96), of Daytona Beach, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born July 27, 1923 in Washington, D.C. She was a former government employee of HEW/FDA/Bureau of Veterinary Medicine. Sophie also formerly resided in Maryland, where she and her husband owned and operated a restaurant. In 1980, she retired to Daytona Beach and became the co-founder of Venus Cruise Lines. For a period of time Sophie worked in her daughter Dorrie's business in St. Augustine. She was a member of the Senior Show Club of Ormond Beach and Kopy Kats. Sophie was a volunteer with Bureau of Braille and Talking Book Library, Division of Blind Services, Florida Department of Education; she sold war stamps during WW II and participated in Cancer Aid Group. Formerly, she was a member of Shaare Tefila Synagogue in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was also a member of Temple Israel in Daytona Beach, FL, a member of Temple Israel Sisterhood, (former Treasurer of Sisterhood), and a member of B'nai B'rith and Hadassah. Sophie was a Social Committee member at Bayshore Condominium. Sophie Kanofsky Shreiber was married to the late Benjamin Kanofsky, wife of the late Leo Shreiber, sister of the late Sam Leiderman, and sister of the late Cele Hirsh. Survivors include local daughter Dorrie Kanofsky, sons Jay (Paula) Kanofsky and Steve Kanofsky, grandchildren, Beth Kanofsky and Scott (Stefanie) Kanofsky, and brother Max Leiderman, and numerous friends and relatives. Graveside services in King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Virginia will be coordinated by Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Homes in Washington, D.C. and Silver Springs, Maryland.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
