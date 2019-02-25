Home

02/15/2019
Stacey L Jarrard, 61 of Daytona Beach who passed away February 15 2019 was born in West Point, New York. She was predeceased by her parents Henry Burgess and Dorothy Goebel, siblings Rhoda (Dodie) Goodman and Cheryl Naumann, also by her only son Ronald (JR) Jarrard. Survivors include sister Tami Burgess and spouse William Christy of Cleveland Texas, brother Jerry (Tiger) Smith and spouse Amy of St. Louis Missouri. Daughter in law Crystal Jarrard of Port Orange Florida. Grandchildren Audrey Jarrard and Aidien Sallas of Port Orange Florida and Chayton Jarrard of Kentucky; her auntie Barbara Logan of Nevada and uncle Chuck Jordan and wife Betty of California. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and close Tomoka friends. Stacey retired after a long career with the Tomoka Correctional Institute and loved bingo and binge watching netflix. Stacey will be sadly missed by so many people.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
