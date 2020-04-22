|
Stacia (Peggy) Harold
Dec. 02, 1928 - April 3, 2020
Harold, (Swetnicki) Stacia (Peggy) M. 91, of New Smyrna Beach formerly of Deland passed away peacefully of natural causes at Halifax Hospice, Edgewater. Peggy was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to John and Marget (Balinska) Swetnicki. She was an avid bridge player and a founding member of the Ding A Lings bridge group in Deland, in earlier years a member
of the Deland Women's Traveling Tennis team. She was also a volunteer at the Deland Bert Fish Hospital for years. Peggy was a woman of the world who loved traveling and lived all over the world with her beloved husband Gale. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Gale Morgan
Harold SR, her son Richard John Larity, sisters Margaret Cannon, Anna Swetnicki and Eleanor Spence. She is survived by her brother Alexander Swetnicki (Ronnie), daughter Linda Small-Rahm (Jim), son Michael Harold (Janice), two stepsons Gale M. Harold JR, Lawrence Harold (Donna),
Nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends and especially her best friend and neighbor Beverly Kennedy. She was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed by many. Services will be later in the year for immediate family only.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020