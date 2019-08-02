|
Stan Beitscher
July 20, 1946 - August 2, 2019
Stanley "Stan" Beitscher D.D.S., M.B.A., 73, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on August 2, 2019. Known for his kindness, sense of humor, love of the Miami Hurricanes and everything chocolate, Stan's greatest achievement in life was his family. Married to his high school sweetheart, Diane, the two just shared their fiftieth wedding anniversary in December.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on July 20, 1946, to Mickey and Hy Beitscher, Stan lived in New York until he was 10 years old. He moved to Miami with his family, and then relocated with Diane and son, Rob, to the Daytona Beach area in 1977. Stan spent the majority of his life in Ormond Beach, welcoming daughter, Jill, in 1980.
Dr. Beitscher graduated from the University of Miami in 1969, and received his dental degree in 1973. Later in life, Dr. Beitscher earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Central Florida.
Known as the "smile dr." and often recognized around town for his "25-teeth" commercial, Dr. Beitscher was passionate about painless dentistry and serving his patients. He never turned away a child in need. He began his career with the 101st division of the United States Army in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Later, he worked in private practice in Miami, and opened an office in Daytona Beach. For the past 22 years, he has worked for Greenberg Dental. During his illustrious career, Dr. Beitscher was recognized with numerous awards and accolades for his dentistry and community involvement.
Judaism was an important part of Stan's life. He was one of the founders and first president of Bet Sefer Heritage School, president of the Men's Club at Temple Beth-El, and a member of nearly every temple in the area.
Stan was a passionate member of the Jewish War Veterans. He was active in Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity, various Kiwanis Clubs, American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, Volusia County Dental Association, and other organizations.
Stan is survived by his wife and love of his life, Diane, children, Rob & Michelle Beitscher, Jill & Brian Fox, and four grandchildren: Cole & Cade Beitscher, Madden & Randi Fox and other loving family members and close friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Torah in Ormond Beach.
Donations can be made to Congregation B'nai Torah or Jewish Federation of Volusia County.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019