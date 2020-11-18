1/1
Stanley C. Drescher, 88, Flagler Beach's One and Only Poet Laureate, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Advent Health Palm Coast. Stanley had been a resident of Flagler Beach since 2009, coming from Suffern, NY. He was born in New York City on November 29, 1931, a son of the late Israel and Nettie Cooper Drescher. Stanley owned his own insurance agency, was President of a Credit Union in Spring Valley, NY, and had taught his profession as an adjunct professor. He started to write poetry when he was around 70 years old. A civic minded individual, Stan was a member the Flagler County Kiwanis Club, the Flagler Beach Rotary Club, the Knights of Pythias, the Masonic Lodge, Flagler Chamber of Commerce, the A1A Beautification Committee and numerous local civic roundtables for the betterment of Flagler Beach. Stan lent his poetic charm to many a topic and appeared frequently before the Flagler Beach City Council, the Flagler County Commission and freely gave of his time and talents to several schools in Flagler County. One of his greatest accomplishments was raising awareness to the Flagler Beach Water Tower to which he tirelessly raised funds to get it repainted. To know Stan was to love Stan. The world is richer for Stanley C. Drescher being an advocate for several causes. Affectionately known as "Grampy", Stan is survived by his loving wife Mary of 42 years; four sons, Ira Drescher and his wife Carol of Hoboken, NJ, Ron Drescher and his wife Kathryn of Baltimore, MD, Chris Conklin and is wife Colleen of Flagler Beach and Robert Conklin and his wife Anita of New City, NY; two brothers, Morton Drescher and his wife Sylvia of Sunrise, FL, David Drescher and his wife Adeline of Howard Beach, NY, his brother-in-law, Vincent Kenyon, eight grandchildren whom he adored: Sam, Daryn, Lyle, Chloe, Ryan, Patrick, Christian and Robert, as well as many nieces and nephews and his special companion "Cowboy" who was always at his side. Preceding him in death were his sisters, Frieda Friedman and Roslyn Greenblat and his brother, Jack Morton. Friends are invited to celebrate Stan's life on Wednesday, November 25,2020. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until the time of the Life Celebration at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach. One of Stan's passions in life was the welfare and education of children, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County for the K-Kids Project of Old Kings Elementary School. Contributions may be mailed to the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County, PO Box 35-1328, Palm Coast, FL 32135. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
