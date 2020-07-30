Stanley Cook
10/27/1957 - 07/25/2020
Stanley Earl Cook, 62, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North FL Regional Medical Center, Gainesville. A native of Deland, FL , he was the son of Roy S. and Rosa E. Willis Cook. He was raised in Seville and was a 1975 graduate of T. Dewitt Taylor High School where he lettered in baseball. He also attended Methodist College in Fayetteville, NC.
From childhood he was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Seville. He was raised to be a hard working family man. Stanley was a working supervisor with T. Larry Jones Inc. for over 40 years and continued his career thereafter at Bill Newbolt Fernery.
In 1972, he met and in 1976 married the former Rosetta Ashe. He was an avid FL Gators fan who loved to spend time with his family and had a big heart for the community.
in addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in eternal rest by his sisters, Vivian (Carlton) McDonald, Miriam Cook, Deborah Cook, and Darlene Cook ; brother, James Cook Sr.
Cherished memories: loving wife of 44 years, Rosetta Ashe Cook; daughters, Vonetta (Kevin) Cook, Jacksonville; Sylvia Cook-Murphy, Crescent City; son, Stacy (Latina) Cook, Welaka; 6 grandchildren; brother, Wayne Cook, Seville; sister, Valerie (Ricky) Rhodes, Sylvania, GA; sister-in-law, Belinda Cook, Sarasota, FL; niece/bonus daughter, Nekiesha Quinn; bonus granddaughter, Gabriella Burrell, both of S. Daytona; and a host of other relatives, co-workers, and friends.
Full compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines (required masks) Visitation: 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 31 at Victory Worship Center, 1022 Huntington Road, Crescent City. Homegoing Celebration: 12 noon, Saturday, August 1, at Miller Middle School, 101 Prospect Street, Crescent City, Elder Mose Hawkins, Pastor of No Limit Praise Tabernacle, Deland, is the eulogist. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Seville. Cook family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com
. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177, Phone (386) 312-0444.