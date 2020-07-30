1/1
Stanley Cook
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Cook
10/27/1957 - 07/25/2020
Stanley Earl Cook, 62, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North FL Regional Medical Center, Gainesville. A native of Deland, FL , he was the son of Roy S. and Rosa E. Willis Cook. He was raised in Seville and was a 1975 graduate of T. Dewitt Taylor High School where he lettered in baseball. He also attended Methodist College in Fayetteville, NC.
From childhood he was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Seville. He was raised to be a hard working family man. Stanley was a working supervisor with T. Larry Jones Inc. for over 40 years and continued his career thereafter at Bill Newbolt Fernery.
In 1972, he met and in 1976 married the former Rosetta Ashe. He was an avid FL Gators fan who loved to spend time with his family and had a big heart for the community.
in addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in eternal rest by his sisters, Vivian (Carlton) McDonald, Miriam Cook, Deborah Cook, and Darlene Cook ; brother, James Cook Sr.

Cherished memories: loving wife of 44 years, Rosetta Ashe Cook; daughters, Vonetta (Kevin) Cook, Jacksonville; Sylvia Cook-Murphy, Crescent City; son, Stacy (Latina) Cook, Welaka; 6 grandchildren; brother, Wayne Cook, Seville; sister, Valerie (Ricky) Rhodes, Sylvania, GA; sister-in-law, Belinda Cook, Sarasota, FL; niece/bonus daughter, Nekiesha Quinn; bonus granddaughter, Gabriella Burrell, both of S. Daytona; and a host of other relatives, co-workers, and friends.
Full compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines (required masks) Visitation: 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 31 at Victory Worship Center, 1022 Huntington Road, Crescent City. Homegoing Celebration: 12 noon, Saturday, August 1, at Miller Middle School, 101 Prospect Street, Crescent City, Elder Mose Hawkins, Pastor of No Limit Praise Tabernacle, Deland, is the eulogist. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Seville. Cook family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177, Phone (386) 312-0444.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved