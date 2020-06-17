Stanley J. Roman
Stanley J. Roman, Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, son of Stanley J. Roman, Sr. and Elizabeth (Zihrup) Roman. He attended the University of Bridgeport, from which he received a BS, MS and a sixth year Professional Diploma in Administration and Supervision. Stan spent over 37 years in the Bridgeport (CT) school system as a teacher, principal and coach; educating, motivating and inspiring three generations of students. In 2001 he moved to Daytona Beach, FL. A life-long athlete, in retirement he enjoyed golfing, fishing, going to the beach and traveling. Stan had a good, full life; he never met a stranger and was, truly, one-of-a-kind. He will long be remembered for his charm, intelligence, sense of humor and friendliness. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cheryl (Zakrzewski) Roman; son, Scott Roman and his wife, Barbara; sister, Elizabeth Kramer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Roman. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange, FL on June 24, 2020 at 8:30 am.

