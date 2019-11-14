|
Stanley Richard Clewner
Mar. 2, 1939 - Nov. 17, 2019
A Memorial Service for Stanley Richard Clewner, 80, of Palm Coast, Florida, who passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, will be held at the Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Clymer Funeral Home. Stan was born on March 2, 1939 in Manhattan, New York to the late Morris and Sarah (Shevack) Clewner. He attended Rider University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree. He had lived in Huntington, New York before moving to Palm Coast in 2006. Stan served in the National Guard. He was the owner of Billy B. Aquarium & Pet. He loved gardening and swimming. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Emile (Levinger) Clewner; daughters, Melissa (Gerry) Daley of Port Orange, FL and Melanie Spence of Cornelius, NC; sisters, Janet (Bill) Corso of Sun Lakes, AZ and Nancy (Rich) Ricks of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Rohan, Ariana, Matthew, Nicholas, Jaqueline, and Gerard; great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ella, and Nathan; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stan's name to the at . The family of Mr. Clewner entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences, please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019