Stanley "Stan" Shirah
6/15/1941 - 8/10/2020
SHIRAH, Stanley "Stan", age 79, of Ormond Beach passed away Monday, August 10 2020. He was born in Pinckard, Alabama on June 15, 1941. He was a graduate of Mainland High School Class of 1959 and attended David Lipscomb University in Nashville TN and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville TN. Stan was a longtime resident of the City of Ormond Beach. He was a local Builder and Developer in the Ormond Beach area and President of JK Shirah and Sons and eventually Shirah Builders Inc. His developments included: Tomoka View, Tanglewood, Twin Rivers and Tymber Creek Subdivisions. He also owns and operates Tymber Creek Utilities. His professional accomplishments include; President of the Holly Hill Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Home Builder Association (Early 70's), Member of the Checkered Flag Committee, the Board of Directors of the National Association of Home Builders 1978, Home Builder of the Year 1973, Daytona Community Hospital Board of Trustees 1981-1983, Chairman of the Daytona Home Builders Association Govt. Affairs 1986-1989, Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees 1988-1990, East Florida Building Industry Chairman on the Volusia County Task Force 1989-1992. Stan's proudest accomplishment was being appointed by Governor Rubin Askew to serve as a Member of the Board of Building Codes and Standards as the Residential Contractor of the State of Florida Department of Community Affairs for a term of 4 years beginning in 1975. Stan's interests and talents were many; he was a single engine pilot, an accomplished Enduro Motorcycle rider and longtime member of the Florida Trail Riders Association, a wood turner creating many spectacular wood works that he mostly shared with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents JK Shirah and Luberna Gallaher and his brother Ronnie Shirah. He is survived by his brother Steve Shirah, daughter Tracy Shirah, son Todd Shirah, his loving partner of many years Carolyn McDaniel, her daughter Melissa Stockhammer, granddaughter Lexi Stockhammer and beloved Black Labrador Retriever named Cooper. There will be a small private service to be held at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery early next week. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.