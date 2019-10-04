|
Star Hubbard Cook
October 1, 2019
On October 1, 2019, a husband lost his best friend and wife; a son and daughter lost their mother; grandchildren lost their Mimi; and a mother lost her daughter, as Star Hubbard Cook lost her long battle with lung disease and gained her angel wings in Heaven. She was truly a warrior as family and many friends have supported her during this long battle. Star was a fighter. She never gave up hope, nor complained, but instead remained positive when most would have given up the fight. Many visits from friends and co-workers would always leave with their spirits uplifted and left a better person. Born and raised in DeLand, Florida, Star was a 1974 graduate of DeLand High. She retired from Florida Hospital DeLand working in accounting and facilities management division after 30 years. Star was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang many times in her church, Stetson Baptist, as well as in the choir and with the sonrise singers with her husband. Her hobbies included horseback riding, crafting, baking, and collecting china, angels and Christmas villages and décor. Star had an endless joy for life. She was funny; a practical joker, and you never knew what mischief she was up to. Her love for family and her Lord & Savior were enormous and she cherished her time with the grandchildren and playing with her dogs. She is survived by her loving family; her husband of 35 years Michael Cook Sr., son, Michael Cook, Jr.; daughter, Channing Gerber; son-in-law Andrew Gerber; her mother, Betty Hubbard; three grandchildren, Colton, Duke, Kinsley and her dogs, Charlie and Tommy and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Hubbard, sister, Kathryn Hubbard and brother, Steven Hubbard. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at Lankford Funeral Home with funeral services on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Stetson Baptist Church at 2:30pm. A reception will follow the service at the church. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to post a memory of Star for her family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019