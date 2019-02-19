|
|
Stefan Kutschera
05/06/1929 - 02/14/2019
Stefan Kutschera, 89, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2019 at his residence in Palm Coast. He was born on May 6, 1929 in Romania to the late Karl and Johanna Kutschera. He proudly served in the United States Army. Stefan moved to the Palm Coast area with his late wife, Remy Kutschera, in 1995 after retiring as a Tool & Die Maker. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and The American Legion. Stefan will always be remembered as a loving, caring, sociable, and charismatic man. He was always full of life and kind hearted. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. May he rest in peace. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. A Visitation will be held from 12:00PM til the Funeral Mass begins at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 also at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, New Jersey. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019