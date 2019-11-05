Home

More Obituaries for StellaBelle Maxcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

StellaBelle Coleman "Jackie" Maxcy


1931 - 2019
StellaBelle Coleman "Jackie" Maxcy Obituary
StellaBelle "Jackie" Coleman Maxcy
Sept. 18, 1931 - Nov. 1, 2019
Stella Belle "Jackie" Coleman Maxcy, 88 previously of Orange City, Fl., passed away November 1, 2019. She was born September 18, 1931 in Brasstown, NC., a daughter of Ruby and Marshall Coleman. Mrs. Maxcy was a member of the Presbyterian Church in DeLand, the Retired Teachers Organization – Woodward Ave. Elementary School, where she taught for 23 years, and the Delta Kappa Gamma. She is survived by two sons, Stewart (Susan) Maxcy of Flagler Beach, Marshall (Amanda) Maxcy of Starkville, MS.; three grandchildren, Patrick (Shanna) Maxcy of Colorado, Stephen (Monica) Maxcy of Palm Coast, and Marissa Maxcy of California; one great-grandchild, Stephen Maxcy; one sister, Jeanne C Barnwell of Brasstown, NC., and a brother, Richard (Judy) Coleman of Apopka. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Nutt. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her cremated remains will be placed in the Neptune Memorial Reef. Donations may be made in her name to the , or the food pantry at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church. Arrangements in the trust and care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
